The Fergus Falls branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) hosted a debate for state candidates this past Monday. The debate sought to address issues the AAUW, a group that works to advance equity for women and girls, is particularly concerned with including gender equality, the FAMILY Act, college affordability, Title IX protections, health care, abortion, the Supreme Court and human trafficking.
The debate was moderated by the Fergus Falls branch of the AAUW co-chair of programming Janell Miersch and was a hybrid in-person and Zoom event. There were about a dozen in-person audience members present with Miersch while the candidates and other audience members participated online.
Although candidates for both the state House of Representatives and state Senate were invited, only the DFL candidates, both female, chose to participate. Jordan Rasmusson (GOP, MN House of Representatives candidate for District 8A) and Bill Ingebrigtsen (GOP, incumbent for Senate District 8) announced their decision not to attend a little less than a week before the debate.
Questions were handed out a month in advance and candidates were to be given five minutes to give their responses, followed by an audience Q&A.
“We have already had two public debates and have one more public forum planned, and while I appreciated the offer, I provided the organizers with six days’ notice that I would not be participating,” said Rasmusson in a statement. “A good number of the questions were geared toward federal, not state issues. Additionally, several of the questions were related to the AAUW’s support of abortion and other liberal priorities. My positions on these issues are well known.”
Ingebrigtsen did not provide a statement in time for publication.
The debate participants were Brittney Johnson (DFL, MN House of Representatives candidate for District 8A) and Michele Anderson (DFL, candidate for Senate District 8). Since two candidates chose not to attend, Johnson and Anderson were given 10 minutes to respond instead of the original five.
AAUW is nonpartisan but, one of the questions stated, “we are not values-neutral.” They asked specifically about barriers and biases that stand in the way of gender equity and asked specific questions about equal pay, defending Title IX protections, Medicare for all and the Hyde Amendment that bars the use of federal funds for to pay for abortions except in special circumstances, the U.S.’ role in combating human trafficking and candidates’ opinions on pushing through a Supreme Court justice when voting is already underway.
Johnson, who presented her responses first, said her top priorities were affordable health care, employment, investing in infrastructure and education. She said she believed the minimum wage should be tied to inflation, that Minnesota should step up to help fund community and technical college degrees for students in a similar way to the Tennessee Promise program in Tennessee, that rules for Supreme Court nominations should be set and consistent and advocated for a return to the 60 senator vote on confirming nominees, overturning the 2017 Senate decision to reduce the vote threshold from 60 to 51 and providing better protections and resources for LGBT and economically disadvantaged youth who are homeless at higher rates which makes them more vulnerable to trafficking, as well as holding employers accountable for following labor laws and not hiring trafficked labor.
On the topic of abortion, Johnson said, “Regarding the question about women’s rights on abortion, I have a personal opinion as a 27-year-old woman, I’ve gotten lessons growing up about being safe and making the right decisions, and in my experience men have not gotten those same lessons. So I think that we really need to bring men back into the conversation and make sure that they know that they have a role to play in addressing this and that they’re part of the conversation about respect and consent and making sure that they’re making good decisions.”
Anderson focused on issues like paid family leave for mothers and fathers, the child care shortage, advocated for student loan forgiveness for teachers, putting transgender students into the Title IX laws, affordable access to reproductive care and protecting the MN Human Trafficking Task Force against potential budget cuts.
On the topic of abortion, Anderson said, “I am proudly pro-choice. … The way I think about this is that women’s rights are human rights and a woman’s decision about her pregnancy is between her doctor and her. I think the one thing that we can all agree on is that we don’t want to see abortion rates go up and the biggest thing is making sure that we have affordable access to reproductive health care. I have seen many studies that say that when pro-choice people are in office, abortion rates actually go down because they are supporting the health care and the funding that is needed to help people get access to reproductive care.”
During the Q&A, two audience members asked questions. Jeanne Jensen asked, “What does the term (‘socialism’) mean to you and what should I, or anybody, say to these people who keep bringing that up as a main issue not to vote for a democratic candidate?”
Johnson, who has a minor in economics, responded, “I am not a socialist, I don’t think most democrats are, most democrats support free markets. … There are definitely reasons to make legislation to address the problems that arise from free market capitalism, and I don’t think anybody would argue that.”
Anderson said, “As someone with a background in nonprofit work, it frustrates me a little bit to hear people talk about the government as if it should be a business. There’s so much that the market will not support, it just isn’t the way government works. I’m not a socialist … but overall I still think that the government should operate a little bit more like a nonprofit with a mission and strategic plan that is working to address certain things in certain years, and there are times when we’re going to have to invest in ourselve.”
The second question, posed by Cindy and Steven Skauge, was, “What committees are you interested in being on?”
Anderson said she was interested in being on environmental committees, as well as committees around human rights, equity and health care. Johnson said, “My top three are health and human services, ag policy and environment and natural resources committee.”
