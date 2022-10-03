Governor Tim Walz today announced 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials will begin sending payments Wednesday, Oct. 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall.



