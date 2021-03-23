The Farm Service Agency (FSA) office in Fergus Falls will host an informational webinar about enrolling acres into the continuous Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). The webinars will be held March 31 and April 1 at 9 a.m. The meeting will cover eligible practices, cost-share available, and midcontract management requirements for a CRP contract. There are currently incentives available to encourage enrollment of acres into the program.
In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers enrolled in the continuous CRP agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and to plant species that will improve environmental health and quality.
Under continuous CRP signup, environmentally sensitive land devoted to certain conservation practices can be enrolled in CRP at any time. Offers for continuous enrollment are not subject to competitive bidding during specific periods. Instead they are automatically accepted provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements and the enrollment levels do not exceed the statutory cap.
Contact the FSA office in Fergus Falls at 218-739-4694 or email the office at mnfergusfa-fsa@usda.gov to get the meeting access information.. The meeting will be available online or by conference call.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact Leon Johnson at 218-739-4694 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 and leon.johnson@usda.gov by March 29.
For more information on CRP, contact the West Otter Tail USDA Service Center or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.