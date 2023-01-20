Giovana “Gigi” Spielman has a wonderfully diverse background that has led her to her calling involving people, food and food safety.
Growing up in San Palo, Brazil, Spielman graduated with a degree in food engineering in 2003.
“When I graduated I knew I needed English to have a good job in Brazil,” Spielman explains. “Just taking classes was not enough.”
Spielman spent some time working for Nestle and eventually found a program that gave her the opportunity to come to America, settling for a time in Royal Oak, Mich.
“I lived with a Jewish family and took care of their children for a year and a half,” Spielman says. “I had everything I wanted. I started a group at church and I did many things to grow personally. I took English as a second language and various other courses offered in the area.”
Spielman eventually earned a food safety certification in the U.S. and enrolled herself at Oakland Community College. She met a lady who helped her with the language barrier in the course through the local Jewish community center.
“I went back to Brazil, working as an inspector in Sao Paulo inspecting farmers markets,” Spielman notes. “There are 855 markets in that city and I was working for the government.”
She mentions that while it was good experience, she didn’t like closing people’s stands: “I didn’t want to live in that country anymore and I found another program to come back to the States.”
Spielman moved to Florida through the Communicating for Agriculture Exchange Program: “I went to Fort Myers in 2006 through the program and I was the first trainee to get there. It was at an orange packing house for Sun Harvest Citrus. I became their driver, picking up new trainees from other countries.”
It was there where Spielman became friends with a Brazilian girl who had ties to Fergus Falls and ended up making the move to the area.
Spielman attended NDSU in 2010, being chosen by dean for scholarship; she went on to earn a master’s in food safety and animal science: “I took a USDA position in the food safety and inspection service, while also serving as an enforcement, investigations and analysis officer for the organization."
She also conducted research while working within the FDA, ultimately having one of her papers published by the Journal of Nutrition.
“I then when on to serve as the quality assurance manager in Ashby, serving as a poultry inspector,” Spielman explains. “I also worked in Fergus as the food service coordinator at the Lake Region Hospital and met a lot of great people from the area.”
Spielman eventually got a job in the area she always wanted: “I worked as the quality food safety manager at Bimbo in Fergus Falls, and worked there for four years – I grew a lot in my career.”
She then moved to a similar position in Wahpeton with the company Lallemand, eventually moving to a job based in Alexandria where she managed 13 technicians at SunOpta, a plant-based beverage company.
“I love my job and growing with it,” Spielman says. “We’re starting a plant in Texas and I’m helping out with that process. On the side, I have a farmer’s market booth in Fergus where I sell Brazilian treats and gluten-free cheese bread made with cassava flour.” The bread is called Pao de Queijo, with the other treats being named brigadeiros.
“It’s kind of like a chocolate ball,” Spielman continues. “Americans call them caramels, but they only use three ingredients. It’s amazing and made with love.”
Spielman operates under a cottage food license and also maintains a certification from the Minnesota Department of Public Health.
Spielman explains that her passion for cooking and creating began when she was quite young: “My mom left us when four and my dad raised us. We had a maid who cooked for us, but not dinner and I became interested in the kitchen.”
“It was kind of like the movie Matilda – almost like that,” Spielman describes. “When I graduated, I knew that I wanted to go to college and I needed to find something to pursue. When I read about being a food engineer, I thought that was what I wanted.”
Spielman’s exotic delights can be found at the Fergus Falls markets and also through her website, minimannabraziliantreats.com.