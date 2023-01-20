Gigi Spielman

Gigi Spielman with her husband, Matt and daughter, Sydney. Gigi is Brazilian and shares many of her traditional cuisine through her booth at the Fergus markets along with making them to order through her website. 

 Submitted

Giovana “Gigi” Spielman has a wonderfully diverse background that has led her to her calling involving people, food and food safety.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?