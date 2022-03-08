The turmoil in Ukraine and Russia has impacted people around the world, leaving many people wondering what they can do — how they can help.
The Salvation Army, an international aid organization serving 132 countries, including Ukraine, is currently providing food, toiletries, clothing and spiritual care in Ukrainian centers, including Kiev, for individuals affected by the recent military aggression.
”Unfortunately, we’re not able to reach anyone on the ground in Ukraine for interviews,” shared Salvation Army’s divisional public relations and communications director, Dan Furry.
Furry shared the following about the efforts Salvation Army is currently undertaking in Ukraine and Eastern Europe:
Ukraine: In various locations across Ukraine The Salvation Army is responding to the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), especially in Lviv and other border cities to Poland, by providing relief (sandwiches, hot meals, hot drinks, drinking water and other food and non-food items).
Romania: The Salvation Army in Romania has formed an emergency team along with other organizations and has been able to assist a large flow of Ukrainian refugees at Siret Ferry. Another team will begin efforts at the Isacca border. A mother with two children was able to arrive safely in Budapest by way of The Salvation Army network.
Moldova: Salvation Army in Moldova provides free assistance to refugees from Ukraine, including temporary accommodation, hot meals and drinks, access to Wi-Fi and other relief parcels. Salvation Army facilities are being used to facilitate temporary accommodations for refugees. A local corps turned a children’s Sunday School classroom into a bedroom for a family with four children.
Poland: Salvation Army is currently preparing relief parcels for Ukrainian refugees coming into the country.
Russia: Salvation Army in Russia responds to the needs of displaced people by providing food, hygiene and other relief items. As of midday Mar. 7, there are over 60,000 displaced people in the southern part of Russia.
Slovakia: A plan of action in preparation for accommodation, material needs and emotional support has been formulated. An emergency response team consisting of representatives from Slovakia and Czech Republic has commenced and will meet on a regular basis.
Czech Republic: Czech Republic is already home to some 200,000 Ukrainians and therefore anticipates many refugees who will seek support from family and friends in Czech Republic. Salvation Army has available capacity in the existing social services in Czech Republic and stand ready to provide support without impacting on the existing client base.
Monetary donations to the Salvation Army are crucial in order to continue providing services. Donations can be made to directly help those affected in Ukraine at salarmy.us/ukrainecrisis or SalvationArmyUSA.org (click “help now”) or by mailing a check with a memo notation “Ukraine” to Salvation Army World Service Office, International Relief Fund, P.O. Box 418558, Boston, MA 02241-8558. A text donation service has also been established by texting the keyword “UKRAINE” to 52000, along with a contribution amount.
Salvation Army efforts in Ukraine can be followed at the following social media sites: