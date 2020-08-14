Kaddatz Galleries has recently opened two new exhibits in their main gallery and Studio K. “Reactions” by Jim Fletcher and “The Good Flowers Club” by Patricia Wahl will be open from Aug. 4 until Sept. 12. Due to COVID-19, there will be no artist reception, though both artists will be posting an artist talk online, available on the Kaddatz Galleries website and Facebook page. Those interested in seeing the galleries but uncomfortable with taking a trip to downtown Fergus Falls can also do a virtual gallery tour through the Kaddatz website and Facebook.
Jim Fletcher is an artist and writer who taught art for 30 years total, 28 of which were in Pelican Rapids where he currently resides. “Reactions” features art inspired by Maplewood State Park, Native American pow wows and Minnesota wild flowers. ““I was influenced, from childhood, by the wilderness. I grew up in Connecticut and I grew up just on the fringe of a humongous state park out there, Tunxis State Forest, and the forest was my playground and so I was very influenced, as a young child, by the wilderness, by the forest, the trees. I got a lot of ideas that carried with me through adulthood from that experience as a child,” Fletcher says.
When he moved to Pelican Rapids, he became acquainted with Maplewood State Park, “which was another influence on me,” he says. “It’s a beautiful park, 10,000 acres of wilderness.” In 1984, Fletcher began hiding small buildings inside of Maplewood State Park with the help of his Pelican Rapids art students. His trilogy of books, titled The Lore Adventures, is related to those hidden buildings.
While researching his novel, “The Last Race,” about the Mandan tribe, Fletcher attended a pow wow near Cass Lake and another in Fort Berthold, ND. “(Friend and former student Paul Albright and I) sat down and started sketching and drawing the Native American dance … and so my art incorporates a lot of Native American dance because that’s been an influence, too. It’s just fun to draw, it’s very free drawing, it’s wispy and a lot of just spontaneous line and paint, very loose. That’s carried on through to this day, too.”
For his gallery, “Reactions,” Fletcher says, “This show consists of Minnesota wildflowers, Native American dance and memory scenes from Maplewood. Some I did on location, but others I just would study an area and burn it into my mind, then I’d go back to my studio and I would paint scenes from memory. I don’t use photographs or copy anything, it’s all pretty much from memories.”
Wahl’s “The Good Flowers Club” is a collaborative effort between Wahl and her granddaughter, Adyson Alexandra. The show was named by Alexandra and features art about, “things we love that make us happy such as bright colors, flowers, shapes and seasons,” the gallery introduction reads.
This is Wahl’s first solo exhibition. She was recently a part of the 2019 Lake Region Arts Council Artist Cohort, which seeks to equip emerging artists with the tools, resources and skills needed to succeed professionally. Wahl is a self-taught artist from Louisiana who moved to Minnesota in 2000 and specializes in acrylic painting. In 2019 she was also selected to be the Artist in Residence at Cleveland Elementary by Kaddatz Galleries, teaching 3rd and 4th graders about primary and secondary colors.
Wahl has a piece of functional art at the Fergus Falls children’s museum, Otter Cove Children’s Museum, set to open on Sept. 1. She painted the “People’s Piano,” which was previously sitting in front of Kaddatz Galleries, with her interpretation of Lake Alice.
Fletcher’s artist talk is already available to view online, while Wahl’s will be recorded next week.
