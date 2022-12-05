Founded in 1991, Glendalough Park Partners is one of the largest and most active friends organization in the Minnesota State Parks system. The organization assists the Department of Natural Resources in preserving and utilizing the ~2,800 acre park comprised of pristine lakes, oak savanna and native prairie located a stone’s throw from the city of Battle Lake.
GPP raises community funds for projects at Glendalough State Park, holds an annual spring fundraising walks and plans and provides volunteer resources to complete park enhancement projects.
“The Trail Center Legacy Campaign was intended to bridge the final funding gap necessary to start the new Glendalough trail center and Sunset Lake trail segment simultaneously in 2022,” explained Dan Malmstrom, vice president of the Glendalough State Park advisory board.
The Glendalough Citizens Advisory Board is thrilled that generous campaign contributions from more than 100 Glendalough Park Partners and corporate philanthropists made the primary campaign goal of a new trail center for the park possible.
On Nov. 1 in the park, Steve Nelson, president of the advisory board delivered a $550,000 check to Ann Pierce, the DNR Director of Parks and Trails and Ben Bergey, the DNR Parks and Trails Regional Manager.
In a follow-up letter, DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen remarked: “I want to express our deep appreciation to the Glendalough Citizens Advisory Board for its generous donation of $550,000 towards the construction of the Glendalough State Park trail center. The DNR appreciates the strong partnership we share as we advance our shared goal of enhancing the visitor experience at Glendalough State Park. The partnership created over the past several years has proven to be not only beneficial to park visitors but also to the city of Battle Lake and the surrounding area.”
In 2017 the board established a long-term planning committee to work in collaboration with the Minnesota DNR to address anticipated growth in the park. The overarching objectives were to enhance the park experience for visitors and students while preserving the historic facilities and primitive attributes unique to Glendalough. Two major projects emerged from that collaborative work: a new Sunset Lake trail segment to take bikers and pedestrians completely off from Whitetail Lane and a compelling multi-use Glendalough trail center.
The board quietly raised more than $200,000 of philanthropy from a handful of donors over a few weeks to demonstrate strong local commitment, as GPP would seek state bonding and grants for the two projects. The plan included a broader fundraising campaign to close any funding gaps later in the process. In late summer 2022, a generous park partner primed the final 90-day Trail Center Legacy Campaign with a $100,000 match and the response from individuals and corporations followed in an impressive manner. The 90-day campaign had a goal of $350,000, as the DNR indicated they would need $550,000 of private funds to commence the trail center project to augment bonding and legacy funds already secured.
“This level of private fundraising in a small community to support a Minnesota state park facility is unprecedented and augments the $750,000 of bonding that was also spearheaded locally,” Malmstrom noted.
“In some ways, the board is not surprised by the incredible campaign response,” continued Malmstrom. “Glendalough is truly a special place and loyal park partners – the real heroes in this campaign – continued to express their affinity and love for Glendalough. Since the early 1990’s, they have renewed their membership fees and given personal donations at the annual 'Walk for Glendalough,' all in the pursuit of enhancing the park even before it was on the map.”
In the 90-day campaign, GPP continued to see private park partners donations of various amounts from young and old. Additionally and similar to the first segment of the Glendalough trail system in 2010, GPP benefited from several substantial gifts from local, anonymous philanthropists and very generous businesses across the region.
The board holds a strong “keep-it-local” bias related to Glendalough projects and desires local suppliers and contractors to be involved in the construction of the new trail center; the board and DNR are prepared to provide information on local contractors to the primary contractor.
“Congratulations and thank you for another example of people working together to make Glendalough so unique among Minnesota State Parks,” Malmstrom emphasized.
Although fundraising has been immensely successful regarding funding for additional park resources, the window to contribute towards the future of Glendalough remains open – additional donations will be used for furnishings in the trail center and costs on the Sunset Lake trail segment.
More information on current initiatives regarding Glendalough State Park can be found at the following: parksandtrails.org/friends-groups/meet-friends/glendalough/, dnr.state.mn.us.