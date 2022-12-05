Founded in 1991, Glendalough Park Partners is one of the largest and most active friends organization in the Minnesota State Parks system. The organization assists the Department of Natural Resources in preserving and utilizing the ~2,800 acre park comprised of pristine lakes, oak savanna and native prairie located a stone’s throw from the city of Battle Lake.



