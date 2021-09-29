Holly Petersen, owner and head baker at Sugared Pearl Cakes, started decorating cakes as a hobby in 2016. “I love to be creative and it was something that I’ve always wanted to do,” said Petersen. After much success and hard work, her cake-decorating hobby went from hobby to part-time baking business, to now a full-time operation.
Petersen operates under the Minnesota Cottage Food Law, which allows her to make and sell baked good from her home. She specializes in custom baked goods such as cookie kits, dunkers, cakes, macarons, cake push-ups and more. Her work is beautiful, detailed and delicious.
A registered nurse (RN) and a mother of five, Petersen was previously working as a full-time RN bakery. She explained that her work-life balance began to deteriorate, “You work 8 to 5 and then you come home and work 5 to midnight,” she recalled. Managing the schedule with five kids and two jobs became extremely hectic, “So I decided it was time to do something a little bit more flexible.”
She resigned from her position as an RN and will now put all of her energy and focus into The Sugared Pearl. “It’s just a different season in life,” she explained, “and my kids needed a more flexible mom.”
Petersen plans on offering more frequent pop-up events and hopes to do cakes skills classes, sugar cookie decorating classes, take more custom orders and host holiday-themed classes. In addition to that, she plans on having her own website up and running within the next six months.
Those interested in classes or delicious treats can reach out to Petersen on her Facebook page, @thesugaredpearlcakes.
