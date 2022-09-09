DONATION

Members of the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis present major donation for the recently christened Dr. Allen E. Magnuson park at 520 South Cascade Street.

Front (left to right): Connie Knapp, Sarah Duffy, Mayor Ben Schierer, Theresa Lee and Tom Rasmusson.

Back (left to right): Mike Breen, Margie Gettel, Loren Tungseth, Larry Dorn, John Schmidt and Steve Handegaard.

 submitted

The recently christened Dr. Allen E. Magnuson park at 520 South Cascade Street is seeing a complete makeover that will be done very soon with a new playground. The community-based project was led by the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis, with major donors Lake Region Healthcare and Affinity Plus Credit Union.



