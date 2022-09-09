The recently christened Dr. Allen E. Magnuson park at 520 South Cascade Street is seeing a complete makeover that will be done very soon with a new playground. The community-based project was led by the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis, with major donors Lake Region Healthcare and Affinity Plus Credit Union.
As previously reported, the new playground will be an ADA compliant, inclusive playground being designed by Landscape Structures, Inc. out of Delano, with the equipment being purchased from and installed by Dakota Playground out of Fargo.
Fundraising committee chair Sarah Duffy said that things are almost wrapped up with the installation of the new equipment.
“There are three big shade structures that need to be installed on the south side. Right now they are also working on the last piece of playground equipment, which is a fun sway swing, which is wheelchair accessible. It kind of looks like a boat and sways back and forth. A bunch of kids can get on it, even in a wheelchair,” said Duffy.
Duffy said the final cost for all the equipment, construction and improvements needed will come in at around $600,000.
“They need to do some grating and they recently delivered wood chips that will be in and around the rubber surfacing. We added a zipline as well and next week, a local concrete business, Skjeret’s Decorative Concrete, is scheduled to come and install a sidewalk perimeter, so parents can walk around the park while their kids play, it’s almost like a track around the playground and then it should be done,” said Duffy.
The park, directly across the street from Lake Region Healthcare where Magnuson practiced medicine, will benefit and contribute to the wellness of children, which was his life’s work.
The former NP Park was renamed in memory of Dr. Allen E. Magnuson, a local pediatrician who served Fergus Falls and surrounding communities as a beloved pediatrician with the Fergus Falls Medical Group and eventually Lake Region Healthcare for 40 years. Dr. Magnuson died on Sept. 25, 2021. The children and families he cared for were very important to him, so the fundraising committee wanted to recognize and honor his life and impact.
A grand opening will be held on Sept. 24, at 2 p.m.
