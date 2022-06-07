With summer time here, kick your fun into high gear this weekend with Summerfest in Fergus Falls. Events are spread out over June 10-11, at the Kirkbride Park (Regional Treatment Center) and downtown Fergus, with the annual fly-in breakfast being held at the airport on June 12.
Last year, close to 18,000 attended Summerfest.
A wide range of activities are planned over the two days, with something for all ages to enjoy. There will be a lineup of musicians performing, food vendors and breweries to take in. Six different musical acts, including The Jensen Sisters, will entertain the crowd. This country duo from northern Minnesota brings a vintage-leaning brand of country music to the stage. They will be performing on Friday night. Following their performance, there will be fireworks starting around 10:15 p.m.
“It’s a time that the community comes together to celebrate us, our community – it’s the best of Fergus,” says City of Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer. “Give yourself plenty of time up at the Kirkbride to see all there is to offer.”
All of the vendor spots have been filled, with a variety of expected and specialist items.
“It’s a chance for people to enjoy each other’s company, to get out and celebrate the community,” mentions Michael Burgraff, executive director at A Center For the Arts. “The Fergus Falls all-school reunion and part of the celebration of the sesquicentennial will also be a part of Summerfest.”
The parade will begin at 6 p.m., on Saturday. With the traditional route going through downtown and then following Friberg past the levy.
It is not too late to sign up for the parade. Visit summerfest.squarespace.com for more information on the parade and all that is going on.
The Summerfest committee would like to thank all the people, businesses and organizations that donate time, money and energy to make this event happen.
