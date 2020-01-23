After last week’s chill put a damper on outside events for the weekend, the current weather forecast looks to showcase highs in the 20s — perfect to get outside for Minnesota winter fun in the area. But if the temperatures and potential wind aren’t something you are excited about, there are also a few indoor options in the community to enjoy.
1.Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis Winter Karnival
After postponing the event the prior weekend, the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis is ready to have some fun on Lake Alice Sunday from
2-4 p.m. with their annual winter carnival. Ice skating, horse and carriage rides, petting zoo, bonfires, ice golfing, cross country skiing, hot chocolate, cookies, and more are planned for the event.
Due to limited parking, there will be a shuttle bus running continuously from the Armory parking lot from 1:45-4:15 p.m.
2. United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger
The United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties will be hosting its 12th annual Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger fundraiser at Thumper Pond in Ottertail Saturday from 5-11 p.m. The event will begin with socializing followed by a dinner, and silent and live auctions.
Last year, the event raised over $75,000 to help benefit local food shelves, backpack programs and mobile food drops.
Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased at www.uwotw.org/civicrm/event/register?reset=1&id=22.
3. Open Studio with Hinge Artisti Alo Osberg
Hinge Artist Alo Osberg will be hosting her last open studio on imagined folk futurism Saturday at the Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls from 1-3 p.m.
Osberg, who was featured in a recent Daily Journal article is an interdisciplinary artist and fabricator who uses performance, participatory and conceptual art to facilitate question asking and wonder making. Learn from guest artisans, elders and Osberg on how to convert waste and invasive species into translations of traditional basketry, fiber arts and woodcraft.
The event is free and is open to the public.
