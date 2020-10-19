Local nonprofit West Central Initiative (WCI) has partnered with local artist Naomi Schliesman to create a reusable community engagement kit that encourages active transportation and supports the WCI Safe Routes to School programming.
WCI applied for the Smart Growth America, Arts and Transportation Rapid Response initiative and were the only rural project chosen out of the five finalists. The other projects are in San Francisco, Oakland, Las Vegas and Detroit. Naomi Schliesman was chosen by Forecast Public Art to work with WCI on their project.
COVID-19 interrupted WCI’s usual outreach program, which WCI was beginning to view as outdated.
“We saw this as an opportunity to get some creativity into our work and figure out new ways to connect with other humans in an interesting time and in a way that is more effective and more equitable,” says Jill Amundson, associate planner at WCI.
Safe Routes to School seeks to educate and encourage children and families to use more active transportation to get to and from school, as well as working with communities to make those active transportation methods (walking, biking, roller blading, scooters, etc.) safer to use.
“Primarily our goal is to better connect with kids, parents and community members for our Safe Routes to School project, making walking and biking around their community safer, more enjoyable,” Amundson said. “We really wanted to engage the community in a fun way to promote walking and biking in general, and more specifically around the school building and as a part of their everyday life.”
Schliesman said she wanted to come up with something fun, playful and interactive that could be used during COVID-19 and afterward.
“I know that we are in person at school right now, so I wanted to come up with a tool that they could use to actually create a path that would tell the kids where it was safe to walk, how to get to school safely, and then after COVID I wanted to come up with something, too, that they could utilize when they do gather again and something that would be fun and playful for all ages and engaging,” she said.
The project has a number of components. First, Schliesman created a new logo for WCI that makes use of a “universal wheel,” making it more inclusive for people who not only ride bikes. “The term ‘pedestrian’ in itself doesn’t bring to mind someone in a wheelchair. So the way that we’re able to look at that wheel as anyone who uses a wheeled device: motorcycle, scooters, skateboards, roller skates and a wheelchair — you’re now including that child in something they may have felt left out of before, that’s been a really cool tool,” Amundson said.
Second, Schliesman created a group of characters called The Rainbow Friends: Bear, Deer, Duck and Frog which are native to the area, and their friends who recently moved here, Elephant and Kangaroo. Schliesman created stamps and stencils of the animal’s footprints to paint on sidewalks and playgrounds near schools to show kids where it is safe to walk and in which direction to walk, as well as creating socially distanced paths for children to play on during recess or before and after school. WCI and Schliesman were able to use the toolkit in Ashby on Oct. 5 and Ashby Public School Principal Jonathan Moore said, “We spend a lot of time discussing bus safety throughout the school year, and now with the help of this project we can say we are taking steps in the right direction to bring change and attention to our students who walk or ride bikes to school every day.”
Another use for the characters is it allows teachers and WCI speakers to talk about different groups in the community.
“It’s really a way to be talking about diversity in a way that doesn’t make them feel like they are under the microscope or in the fishbowl,” said Amundson. For instance, Frog uses a wheelchair and Elephant speaks a different language.
Finally, Schliesman created a sculptural table WCI can use to entice parents and community members to take surveys asking what WCI could be doing better and what needs the community has. There are also bike decals and bike lights that children can pick up on the table, as well as blank pendants children can color in and hang in their homes, schools or community centers.
Schliesman worked with many local businesses to bring the toolkit to life. Those businesses included Tag Up to create a whiteboard and dry erase banner, 59 Finishing Inc. to powder coat the clay sculptures and the sculptural table, Victor Lundeen’s for designing and printing the stickers, Burkett Customs from Breckenridge for the stencils and stamps and Zachmann Studios for their studio space and welding.
So far the toolkit has been used in Ashby and Henning as demonstrations.
“We will be using it at all of the communities where we have Safe Routes engagement plans,” says Amundson. “So whenever we engage in this type of work, we’ll be bringing this toolkit to that community to begin those discussions.”
She says working with an artist was an opportunity to think about their work differently.
“We would not have had the time to dedicate and to think about this work in a new way, and having Naomi just be the awesome person she is and help us be excited about community engagement in a new world was really priceless,” she said.
Wayne Hurley, director of planning for WCI, said, “The toolkit that Naomi developed for us is going to get a lot of use. We’ve already been discussing ideas for other communities in the region where we’d like to use it. It’s going to be such a great resource for us to have as we continue to make the communities in our region safe, fun and easy places for people of all ages to walk and bike.”
