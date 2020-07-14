Minnesota U-pick operations, on-farm markets and community supported agriculture (CSA) farms seeking help to ensure a safe and sanitary experience at farms and pick-up sites can apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Safe on the Farm Direct Marketing Cost Share program.
Eligible businesses may be reimbursed up to $250 for the purchase of equipment and supplies that will help them comply with the guidance for Minnesota U-pick operations and on-farm markets.
Examples of eligible equipment include handwashing stations, personal protective equipment, tables to create space between workers and customers, signage to properly communicate safety instructions or social distancing, sanitation supplies to clean commonly touched surfaces, and rope, fencing, tape, chalk, or flags to guide customers through their farm experience.
In order to qualify, the applicant must be a current or new Minnesota Grown member.
Applications to the program are being accepted now through Aug. 31, 2020, or until all funds are depleted. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses will receive payment approximately two to four weeks after their application is approved.
For more information and to get an application form, visit the MDA’s Safe on the Farm Cost Share webpage.
Funding for this program is made available through the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.