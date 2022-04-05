Public libraries are vital to the communities they serve and they have done an excellent job evolving with the times. Those who step into the Fergus Falls Public Library will find rows of frequently used computers, meeting rooms, high speed internet, printers, artwork for borrowing, books and magazines (both physical and digital, excellent programming options … The list could go on and on.
During the pandemic, libraries across the state offered hotspots, technology, contactless service and more. Libraries stepped up to the plate — as they are known to do — in order to serve their communities.
Not only that, but the age of the internet hasn’t made libraries obsolete, but has actually had the opposite effect. The use of libraries and their various services is steadily increasing.
Currently, the Minnesota Legislature is working on a bipartisan bill that would change the way regional library systems are funded, with the goal of providing more funding and more consistent funding to all library systems in Minnesota. The bill, HF 1710/SF 1131, if passed, would increase the Regional Library Basic System Support (RLBSS) support by $2 million and change the formula for funding RLBSS.
“RLBSS is state aid provided to Minnesota's 12 regional public library systems,” explained Erin Smith, director of the Viking Library System (VLS), the system in which Otter Tail County participates.
All 12 regional public library systems in Minnesota unanimously support the funding change and formula change. The bill also has the support of the League of Minnesota Cities and the Association of Minnesota Counties.
“Funding for RLBSS last increased in 2007 and the formula has remained unchanged since 1993,” added Smith. “The proposed formula change will decrease volatility in the funding structure and the proposed $2 million funding increase will be spread across all 12 systems.”
Smith explained that RLBSS funding ensures the existence of the foundational library services, “the behind-the-scenes magic, that help libraries operate optimally.
“At VLS, RLBSS funds administration services — human resources, financial services, facilities, strategic planning, etc. for the system,” said Smith. “And RLBSS funds VLS outreach services to child care and group home facilities in the six-county region.” She added that the funding would also support the continuation of online catalogs between libraries, the delivery of materials between libraries and would fund statewide partnerships such as the interlibrary loan system (mnlink.org) and eLibrary Minnesota (elibrarymn.org). “The funding increase and formula change will help all Minnesota's regional public library systems continue to provide basic library services,” she shared.
Gail Hedstrom, library director at the Fergus Falls Public Library explained the importance of funding the regional system and how it affects local libraries. "In order for public libraries to effectively and efficiently serve the public, a strong regional library system has to be in place. VLS is the backbone of regional library services. VLS provides the integrated library system, which is in essence the library's catalog and circulation system," she said. "There are many services that local libraries can provide because VLS is orchestrating them ... Individually, these services would be cost-prohibitive for a local library to provide, but collectively, with VLS, these essential services are possible. Adequate funding for a regional system is as important as adequate funding for your local library."
One of the bill’s co-authors, Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) also voiced his support for the bill.
"Updating the library aid distribution formula would improve funding balance for libraries across the state, including in our area," Rasmusson explained. "Libraries are invaluable community resources that offer educational opportunities to people of all ages. I am pleased to support our libraries as a co-author of this bill so we can provide them with tools to do even more to serve our local community in this age of information."