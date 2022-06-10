A longtime member of the Fergus Falls branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and former fund chair has been named as an honoree for branch contributions to the national AAUW Greater Needs Fund.
Garnet Muehlhausen said during her tenure as fund chair that she was enthusiastic to give of her time to the Holiday Tour of Homes. The event has funded many scholarships locally over the years.
This year, AAUW chose three young women to receive $1,500 scholarships and they were honored at a May 16 banquet. The recipients were Nikki Jorud, Norah Foreman and Hannah Polejewski.
The next Tour of Homes is scheduled for Nov. 5. Muehlhausen shared that the growth of the of the Tour of Homes event over the years has been substantial.
“It was just starting when I first joined. It has really grown through the years, from when it first started in the 1960’s, and we are very grateful to the people who have been willing to put their homes on the tour, ” said Muehlhausen.
AAUW funds annual scholarships to women who pursue post-secondary education, and promotes equity for all women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change.
Muehlhausen also recollected about how much things have changed from when she first started with the organization.
“In the 1960’s when I joined, women did not have as many career paths. When I was in college, men outnumbered women substantially. Women had fewer opportunities; however, thanks to advocacy organizations like AAUW, women now have more rights, educational and leadership opportunities and more economic security,” said Muehlhausen.
She is very humble when it comes to her personal role in all the fundraising efforts over the years saying, “It’s more important to me in terms of branch participation, people actively supporting the national organization.”
Muehlhausen has also been a past president of the Fergus Falls AAUW branch, volunteered with the Campfire organization, the Area Agency on Aging, worked at Lutheran Social Services and served on the District 544 School Board from 1977-80.
The mission statement of the national AAUW is: “To advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.”
