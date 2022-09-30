Soapy Puppy is a full-service pet grooming business in Fergus Falls that will soon be changing locations due to an increased demand from area pet owners, along with an expanded range of services, adding pet boarding to their repertoire and a new business name to boot — Soapy Puppy Bed & Biscuit. Soapy Puppy was opened in 2017, currently grooms approximately 350 dogs and is unique in the fact that they are the only business in the area that also grooms cats. “Chickens, guinea pigs, baby goats and rabbits ... I’ve groomed them all,” owner Krystyne Frandson says. She explains that her love for animals has always been present, beginning in wildlife rescue and eventually leading to a position in Hawley as boarding staff. That passion eventually grew into the flourishing business she’s created in Fergus Falls. Frandson’s business was previously operated out of her home, where she built her own tub and equipment, and her operation has experienced a rapid increase in demand. Frandson and her other groomer, Chelsey Beilhartz, both currently have wait lists and are looking forward to an enhanced space to better provide grooming and boarding services for area pet owners and their furry friends. Beilhartz works alongside Frandson and handles most of the bigger dogs that they groom, and she discusses some of the reasons for the upcoming move: “I started working with Krystyne about a year ago as an apprentice, and we just worked really well together and became very good friends — it’s a fantastic place to be ... dogs are amazing, and they deserve all the best things,” Beilhartz explains. “The opportunity came up where there was a kennel available, and with the continued growth of our clientele we wanted to provide a fun and friendly place for their dogs to stay, so we went with it.” Soapy Puppy Bed & Biscuit opens it’s doors for their open house event on Oct. 1 from 12-3 p.m. The new location’s address is 1317 College Way, Fergus Falls. More information about Soapy Puppy Bed & Biscuit is available online at facebook.com/FFSoapyPuppy.
top story
Fur that gleams and puppy dreams: Soapy Puppy expands services in new location
Tor Anderson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Setting the record straight?: Reports and rumors surround Otter athletics
-
Where does one cross the line?: Flag flying near elementary school raises questions
-
Addressing hazing concerns: Drake responds to rumors and reports
-
I-94 pursuit results in arrests
-
Voter's Guide 2022
-
Spartan football finds surprising good luck charm
-
Best of OTC votes are in!
-
Not done yet: Senate District 9 candidate becomes write-in
-
From the Record — Sep. 20-26, 2022
-
Otter football state tourney teams recalled