Springboard for the Arts is an independent nonprofit that has been supporting local artists for over 30 years.
With a mission to “ … support artists with the tools to make a living and a life, and to build just and equitable communities full of meaning, joy, and connection,” S4A seeks to cultivate a culture of connection and awareness through art.
A temporary land art project called “Future Fossils” is an excellent example of a S4A initiative aimed at accomplishing just that.
An array of local artists have sculptures on display along the Otter Tail River, depicting topics both mythological creatures and real in efforts to spur imaginations, encourage discussions about conservation and rekindle connections with the unique landscapes Minnesotans are surrounded by.
A main goal of this project is to raise awareness about important land and water issues in the Otter Tail County area. An important partner in the project is the Lakes Area Precious Plastics Lab.
Precious Plastics is an open source global community founded in 2012 by Dave Hakkens and aims to reduce plastic waste.
Through a worldwide collaboration of partner organizations, PP is seeking to develop new technologies, more efficient recycling practices and advancements in biodegradable alternatives to help mitigate rampant plastic pollution.
Michele Anderson is a rural director for S4A in Fergus Falls and explains a bit more about the outdoor displays, “we had the opportunity to do this project because of an organization called Franconia Sculpture Park.”
Franconia is an organization that was founded in 1996 with a vision to present art through new perspectives and mediums in efforts to develop positive community outreach and an improved ecological footprint in rural Minnesota areas.
While the FSP engages in sculpture and art displays throughout Minnesota, the organization maintains a 50-acre headquarters in the St. Croix River valley comprised of an outdoor museum, active artist residency program and an array of similar initiatives centered on encouraging a diverse and engaged public discourse regarding local art.
“They’re currently doing a quite expansive initiative called the 4Ground land art biennial,” Anderson explains. “It’s a project that works with artist of all types in rural communities to do public art displays that explore local land and water issues – it’s a program that celebrates Midwest culture and environmental stories.”
Artists working with the LAPPL will have their creations displayed in three temporary installations along the Fergus Falls Riverwalk between June 30 and Sep. 1 with an opening reception taking place on July 14, 4-7 p.m.
More information about the Franconia Sculpture Park can be found here: franconia.org.
More detailed event calendars and program information regarding Springboard for the Arts can be found at the following: springboardforthearts.org.