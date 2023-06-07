My name is Jenna Carlson! I just graduated Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls, and this past semester I interned at Apple Tree Dental through the Work Based Learning program. The reason I decided to do the Work Based Learning program was because choosing a career is very difficult. With an amazing program like this, I am able to try almost any career I am interested in. I knew I was interested in the healthcare field, but I was not sure which part to pursue. The hands-on experience at Apple Tree Dental has tremendously helped me narrow down my college path.
Before beginning my internship, I did not understand all the different positions that are achievable in dentistry. With lots of guidance from Elise Rogholt and the rest of the staff at Apple Tree Dental, I can get up close experience in many different parts of dentistry including procedures, cleanings and sterilization. Although I may not be continuing my dentistry journey through college, being a part of the Apple Tree team has taught me the importance of a positive work environment. They have shown me teamwork can make even the most stressful procedures calm and collected. I am extremely grateful for Work Based Learning, and I can’t wait to use my new skills in the future!
