Jenna Carlson, a recent graduate of KSS, partook in the WBL program this past semester. 

My name is Jenna Carlson! I just graduated Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls, and this past semester I interned at Apple Tree Dental through the Work Based Learning program. The reason I decided to do the Work Based Learning program was because choosing a career is very difficult. With an amazing program like this, I am able to try almost any career I am interested in. I knew I was interested in the healthcare field, but I was not sure which part to pursue. The hands-on experience at Apple Tree Dental has tremendously helped me narrow down my college path.



