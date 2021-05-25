Katie Ganoe has been named executive director of Otter Cove Children’s Museum in Fergus Falls.
Ganoe has more than 10 years of experience in early childhood education. Prior to joining the Otter Cove team, Ganoe served as the professional learning services coordinator for Child Care Aware of North Dakota. She also spent several years as an early childhood educator after graduating from NDSU with a degree in human development and family science.
As executive director, Ganoe will work closely with Otter Cove staff and board members to ensure the organization will continue to achieve its mission of supporting the optimal development of the region’s children by intentionally creating the environment for abundant play opportunities that launch children’s imaginations, stimulate skill development, and instill a sense of place and purpose that lasts a lifetime.
“I am humbled to have been chosen to lead the Otter Cove team and I look forward to continuing to offer children and families the opportunity to experience the joy of discovery through play,” said Ganoe.
Ganoe lives in Fergus Falls with her husband and son. She started her role as executive director on April 19.
