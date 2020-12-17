The Fergus Falls Fire Department answered a service call at 11:18 a.m. Thursday to West Lincoln Avenue after a gas leak was detected near South Third Avenue.
Traffic along West Lincoln was blocked and detoured from both directions on the busy avenue by units of the Fergus Falls Fire Department and the Fergus Falls Police Department.
According to Fergus Falls deputy chief Dean Anderson, a crew removing old light posts along West Lincoln was most likely responsible for the leak.
“We don’t know if it was direct contact with the line or indirect,” Anderson said.
At 1:30 p.m. Great Plains spokesman Mark Hanson reported: ““A crew with the city was jackhammering out an old concrete light pole base and hit our 2-inch main pipeline. Gas flow is off and repairs should be made by late afternoon; 28 customers are without service. Once the pipeline is repaired, Great Plains employees will go door-to-door to restore service to the 28 customers.”
The line is maintained by Great Plains Natural Gas and by turning a valve a Great Plains crew was able to cut the flow of natural gas.
Anderson said it was his understanding that repairs would affect natural gas customers over a few blocks.
The main job of the Fergus Falls Fire and Police Department personnel was rerouting traffic and keeping the scene safe until Great Plains arrived. Anderson said firefighters monitored the air for natural gas but did not detect any large amounts.
The fire department sent out two engines, a pickup and the chief’s rig according to Anderson.
Otter Tail Power has been replacing old light standards in the city this year with new LED light standards. It was recently announced that light standards in downtown Fergus Falls and along Pebble Lake Road will be the next to be replaced.
