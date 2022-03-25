With gasoline prices topping $4 a gallon in the United States, many drivers are looking for a car that will go farther on a gallon of gas, or maybe one that doesn’t use gasoline at all. Finding such a car, though, is not easy.
Electric cars and gas-electric hybrids are in short supply and prices have been climbing rapidly. Smaller gasoline-powered cars are also scarce, as automakers have focused on building more lucrative pickup trucks and SUVs
SUVs and pickup trucks accounted for more than three out of four vehicles sold in the U.S. last year. But consumers have become more mindful about fuel economy now that gasoline prices have surged to a record high, not adjusted for inflation.
Compact, gasoline-powered cars are typically less expensive and get better gas mileage, but supplies are tight.
That’s because carmakers have prioritized building larger, more profitable vehicles as they have struggled with a shortage of semiconductors.
”If you’re General Motors, you’d rather make a big SUV,” says Pat Ryan, CEO of the car-buying app CoPilot. “A big suburban might make you $10,000. There’s no way to make $10,000 on a $25,000 car.”
Dealers say they are still seeing strong sales of SUVs and pickup trucks, although they are on the lookout for any big shift in consumer demand.
Electric vehicles only make up just over 4% of U.S. sales at the moment, even as automakers are racing to produce electric versions of their current models or are introducing new ones.
The upfront cost of electric vehicles is also high.
Surging demand has pushed the price of used Teslas to $63,000 — a jump of $1,700 in a single week, according to data from the CoPilot app.
