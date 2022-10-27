Val Johnson announcing the Pay it Forward event in Sunday worship on Oct. 2. The program involved members of the congregation having an active say in where money from the Bethlehem Lutheran Church fund would go in the local community.
An event that has been three years in the making for Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls has finally reached fruition. After several years of being understaffed, the church’s general fund was left with a large surplus due to the faithful and generous giving of the congregation.
The church council was tasked with the wonderful problem of what to do with $10,000 and the Pay it Forward event was born.
“Bethlehem is celebrating 150 years of ministry this year,” explains Rev. Loren Mellum. “One of the long-standing characteristics of the people of Bethlehem is generosity. Our fall stewardship theme is 'Legacy of Generosity' and builds on the history of Bethlehem – Pay It Forward has helped our fall theme come alive.”
The program is comprised of a board within the church with many envelopes on it; each slip contains a card with an amount listed on it with amounts ranging from $25 to $500. Church members were then encouraged to select a card as a family, take the envelope home and decide how they would like the church to Pay if Forward.
Rev. Mellum describes that every week in October has been a cross-generational experience in giving as people of all ages and stages in life have engaged in the joy and energy of the Pay It Forward program: “We can see a lot of faith in action at Bethlehem. People are praying and thinking creatively about sharing God’s love in a tangible way. We are very blessed as a congregation and inspired by each other.”
Some examples of where funding was needed included Hurricane Ian relief, the community food shelf, United Way Backpack feeding program, The Bethlehem Community Meal, Habitat for Humanity, The Humane Society or a friend or neighbor in need; choices by the congregation members were confidential in nature.
“We give thanks that the generations come together at Bethlehem to hear God’s story, build relationships, and do more together than we can alone,” Rev. Mellum notes. The church’s fall stewardship emphasis culminates on Oct. 30, as the congregation celebrates Consecration Sunday with guest speaker and Director of Evangelical Mission Pastor Rebel Hurd.
More information on the program can be found at the following: bethlehemff.org.
