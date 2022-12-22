The board of directors for the First Lutheran Church Foundation in Fergus Falls met in early December to decide where to direct their annual community giving.
The foundation was able to provide a total of $27,000 across 10 organizations that provide services to those most in need this season and throughout the year.
“The board always looks forward to our December meeting where we get to make these selections,” explained Tim Johnson, board president. “We don’t seek external funding requests, so that allows us as a board to determine where best to focus our resources for the year. This year, we decided to focus much of this year’s support on organizations that provide food to those in need.”
The organizations that received the funding were: A Place to Belong, Salvation Army, Someplace Safe, Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf, Otter Cove Children’s Museum, Shop With a Hero, Meals by Wheels, Jail Inc., Young Life and United Way, including the Weekend Feeding Backpack program and the Imagination Library.
“I want to thank First Lutheran Foundation for their generous donation,” emphasized Summer Hammond, the executive director of the United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties. “The Weekend Feeding Backpack program provides food bags to students throughout Otter Tail County. The food bags provide an extra boost for children over the weekend that might otherwise be going without.” Hammond noted that the program serves approximately 500-800 children a year.
First Lutheran Foundation of Fergus Falls provides support to the First Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls and various organizations aligned with the mission of the Church; more information can be found at the following: firstlutheranchurchff.org.
