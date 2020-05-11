If you are hungry Carol and Pete Bertram want you to go to “Ruby’s Pantry.”
One young Fergus Falls family recently did think of the organization - but a lack of food was not the reason. They provided Ruby’s Pantry with an $8,000 donation that provided hundreds of Fergus Falls-area families with free bundles of food.
“Four hundred families were given a bundle of food,” said Carol, who joins her husband as a site leader for the organization.
The only clue to who the generous benefactors are is that they belong to the Church of the Nazarene in Fergus Falls.
The food was distributed Monday, May 4 and some of the needy had to be turned away.
The tremendous size of the donation rivals the first call for food in the fall of 2018. At that time, Church of the Nazarene pastor Clay Mitchell delivered a moving plea for donations. In December of that year, the request was answered in full.
A $20 transportation fee is normally required for Ruby’s monthly food drops. The food bundles consist of potatoes, produce and canned food.
According to its website, Ruby's Pantry is faith-based and is organized and hosted by a group of volunteers. There are no income or resident limits/requirements. Everyone who gets hungry qualifies.
Those wishing to participate are asked to bring two large boxes or totes for their “food share.” Food is distributed on the first Monday of each month from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene located at 1319 N. Cleveland Street.
