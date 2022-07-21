According to the American Cancer Society, the United States will see nearly 2 million new cancer cases diagnosed and over 600,000 deaths in 2022 alone.
Sue Toso of Fergus Falls headed a “praying for a cure for cancer” team that ended up collecting over $5,000 in donations that were then given to the cancer center at Lake Region Healthcare.
Team members included Toso, Keary and Khia Toso, Marlene Wilde, Marilyn and Rod Berg, Sandy Kvern, Leonard Hatzenbuhler and Mary Bjorgum-Johnson.
Usually Toso and her team participate in the Relay for Life fundraising initiative; however, when they learned the community-based event wasn’t coming to the Fergus Falls area for the year, they embarked upon self-organized fundraising effort.
“When the First Lutheran Church team realized that R4L wasn’t going to be held in Fergus Falls, a decision was made to continue to give locally,” explains Toso.
A bake sale was organized for June 19 and 26, which helped to augment donations eventually gifted to the LRH cancer center.
“I was hoping to raise about $2,000,” Toso notes, “but the generosity of First Lutheran Church members was overwhelming.”
The contributions were presented to the cancer center on July 11.
“As a team we want to thank all of the community members that donated,” Toso emphasizes. “This was totally amazing.”
