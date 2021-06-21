Renovations are underway for Fresh and Fancy at MamaSheena’s, an extension of the existing business that provides catering services to the area.
Tasheena Fiskum grew up in a large family and helped cook meals. During her adult life, she lived in various locations across the country, including New York, Nashville,Tennessee, and California, amongst others. As she moved and traveled, trying different cuisines was one of her favorite activities, later recreating and improving on what she had tried in her own kitchen.
“It has been a passion of mine and I have just self-taught myself to make fun, beautiful, flavor-packed food that everyone loves,” Fiskum shared.
In 2016, she began marketing her cooking skills on a Facebook page from her home.
“To my surprise, people liked watching me cook at home. I would share family recipes and ideas on how to get great meals on your family’s tables in a quick manner,” explained Fiskum.
The success on Facebook resulted in offering online meal planning options, complete with a grocery list broken down by the aisle the ingredients were located in along with step-by-step instructions on how to prepare each meal, photos included.
This expanded further, leading to freezer-meal preparation classes, complete with video footage, which resulted in 15 freezer meals being completed in a two-hour time frame. In 2017, MamaSheena’s began catering lunches to the Fergus Falls and Underwood area, which resulted in the catering business taking off.
Four years later, MamaSheena’s secured a brick-and-mortar location, where Fresh and Fancy at MamaSheena’s will tentatively open in September 2021.
I couldn’t be more excited to be at the location we are going into,” she shared. Take-and-bake family meals and unique grocery items will be available on a grab-and-go basis on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and lunch options will be available either by walk-in or drive-thru from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Cooking classes and other various events will be offered monthly.
Fiskum is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.
“The amount of support I have received has kept me inspired to be able to share my passion with this community! I feel really blessed and can’t thank everyone enough as I pursue my dream,” she said.
Additional information and updates on the progress of Fresh and Fancy at MamaSheena’s can be obtained on Facebook or at the website — mamasheenas.com.
