Otter Tail Lake is hosting another big event. The best walleye anglers in the nation will be coming to Otter Tail Lake to compete in the 2021 National Walleye Tour Championship September 22-24. The top 40 pro anglers and top 40 co-anglers had to qualify for the event during the National Walleye Tour regular season.
Erik Osberg, Rural Rebound Initiative Coordinator for Otter Tail County said the public is invited to attend daily weigh-ins at Beach Bums on Otter Tail Lake. There will also be a free youth fishing clinic on Thursday with the first 100 kids receiving a free fishing rod and T-shirt.
“We thought this event would make a great bookend to a very busy summer, we started the fishing season with the Governor’s Fishing Opener and what better way to finish it than by having the best walleye anglers visit and compete for the right to be called ‘Angler of the Year,’“ said Osberg.
Fishing will beginon Otter Tail Lake at 7 a.m. each day and conclude at 3 p.m. The field will be trimmed from 40 boats to 10 boats on Friday, the final day. Each boat is allowed to bring in five fish. Once the fish have been weighed, they will be released back into Otter Tail Lake.
Osberg said the event will definitely stimulate economic activity in the area beyond what would normally be the traditional tourist season and is expected to give the area national exposure in the effort to attract visitors and future residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.