The temperature is starting to drop as fall approaches and storefronts are putting out their autumn harvest motifs. One sure sign the season is changing is the opening of Mother, Goose & Bean’s corn maze, set for Sept. 19, just one day before the official start of fall.
Mother, Goose & Bean’s started in 2014 with a variety of pumpkins for sale and eventually grew into offering sweet corn. The maze first opened in 2016, says Becca Dillon, who owns the business alongside her husband Pat.
“Our maze is unique for a couple of reasons, the first being because it is interactive. That means, you have the option to play trivia on your smartphone as you travel through our maze and check in at each of our 10 checkpoints. Using this option also times you, so if competition is your cup of tea, this is a really cool feature that we offer,” she says.
The second unique thing about their corn maze is how it’s created: “We create every bit of our 9-acre corn maze by hand. We do not use computers or GPS or any machines to cut our paths,” Becca says. “We chose to do this option, most importantly, to involve our children in the whole process. We have three daughters and we feel it is very important to show them that hard work can and does pay off!”
The family plants the corn in May with help from Pat’s parents and Becca says it’s a priceless way to show teamwork and determination to their three daughters. The business is named after two of their daughters, twins born before the business began (their nicknames were Goose and Bean, with Becca being Mother in the name); their third daughter was born after the start of the business.
Every year, Mother, Goose & Bean’s chooses a theme for their corn maze. Last year it was agriculture and this year they’ve chosen Minnesota.
“We tried to incorporate some fun Minnesotan phrases and words and then we added a large cob of corn as well,” says Becca.
In addition to the maze, Mother, Goose & Bean’s still sells pumpkins and sweet corn with a stand at the Elizabeth gas station on Highway 59, as well as kettle corn.
“My husband has perfected some unique kettle corn recipes over the years and we pop our fresh kettle corn every weekend at MGB,” Becca says.
The corn maze is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. There will also be two fall festivals this year on Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, the haunted corn maze, The Hillbilly Haunt, is canceled.
“We feel like social distancing is not a guarantee during this event and we don’t want to take any chances. So instead we will be announcing some Midnight Maze dates, so private groups (will be) able to venture through our maze in the dark,” Becca says.
Entrance into the maze will be staggered to accommodate social distancing, but Becca says people tend to distance themselves in the maze naturally.
