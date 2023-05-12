The 2023 “West Central Initiative Lake Alice 100” bicycle ride will take place May 13 at Lake Alice in Fergus Falls.
The “World’s Most Compact Century Ride,” as the event is known, is a great opportunity to come out and ride one lap or all 87 to complete a 100-mile century ride. This year we’re celebrating the tenth anniversary of the ride, and a new sponsorship from West Central Initiative!
Free event registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of St. James Episcopal Church on the southwest corner of the lake. A group photo will be taken at 9 a.m., with the ride starting immediately afterward. Participants are also welcome to join at any time throughout the day, and the event will remain open until the last rider finishes. All ages and abilities are welcome!
Two kids’ bikes will be given away, courtesy of Appert Insurance Services, and the first thirty participants will get a coupon for a free ice cream cone, courtesy of the Fergus Falls Dairy Queen. Refreshments will be available at the ride, courtesy of Service Foods and Walmart in Fergus Falls.
“We welcome everyone to participate in the Lake Alice 100, whether they ride one lap, all 87, or anything in between” said Pedal Fergus Falls Board Chair Wayne Hurley.
The Lake Alice 100 began in April of 2013 to get residents of the Fergus Falls area engaged in a healthy, active and social event in the community. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pedalff or www.pedalff.org
