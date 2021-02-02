Otter Tail County Solid Waste is teaming with local libraries to offer an educational webinar series on waste and waste reduction to area residents. The four free webinars will be Thursday evenings in March from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Each person in the United States makes about 6 pounds of garbage a day, but there are lots of things you can do to conquer your wastebasket and make less trash. Sign up to get your “Waste Free Degree” and become the waste and recycling smarty pants you were meant to be!
Library staff will introduce each webinar with available library resources related to the session topic. Once participants register, they are free to attend any or all of the webinar sessions. Participants who attend all four sessions will receive a graduation certificate and be entered into a drawing to win a special prize.
“Waste & Recycling”: March 4
Learn all about what is in your garbage and where it goes, how to recycle right, and why recycling isn’t enough to solve our global waste crisis. Introduction includes book recommendations from local libraries.
“Food Waste & Composting”: March 11
Food waste makes up a substantial amount of waste in landfills. Learn how to reduce food waste, and easily compost what you don’t eat! Introduction by Susan Heusser-Ladwig of the Perham Area Public Library.
“Refusing & Reusing”: March 18
A key to solving our waste crisis is buying less, and reusing what we do have. Explore minimalism and its many benefits, as well as how to get the most out of items that have already been made through reuse and buying used. Introduction by Katelyn Boyer of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
“Household Hazardous Waste & Nontoxic Cleaners”: March 25
Only about 2% of chemicals are tested for human health and safety, and we too often reach for harsh chemicals to get our cleaning done. Learn about proper use and disposal of household chemicals, and how to mix up nontoxic cleaners with ingredients you already have in your cupboard. Introduction by Julie Adams of the New York Mills Public Library.
To register for the sessions via Zoom visit ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/waste-free-degree/.
