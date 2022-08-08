Deer hunting is a venerated Minnesota tradition and helps bring in crucial funds for the continued management of natural resources found throughout the state.
Along with providing residents the opportunity to harvest a high quality and sustainable food source, valuable income from nonresident hunters help to bolster regional economies when summer vacation season begins to wane. Minnesota is home to an incredibly healthy deer presence — the 2021 season alone saw over 180,000 deer harvested throughout state.
When purchasing a deer license, hunters denote what region they will be hunting in. These deer permit areas are demarcated in efforts to better regulate herds and help provide state agencies with localized population information used to inform limits and future regulations.
Two chronic wasting disease surveillance zones are located within Otter Tail County: areas 273 and 213. These areas have the least restrictive disease management measures and include precautionary management actions to detect infections early.
Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease that impacts deer, elk, moose, reindeer and caribou populations throughout 26 states in the U.S. and is found in various cervid populations across the globe.
CWD belongs to a group of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies and are believed to be caused by prions, which are abnormal proteins that self-replicate within an infected organism and are highly resistant to freezing, disinfectants and heat.
More than 90,000 wild deer have been tested for the condition since 2002, and the disease was first detected in 2010; the disease has also been observed in elk and deer farms within the state, however the MN DNR doesn’t posses any authority regarding the regulation of these animals as they are classified and governed as livestock.
In efforts to streamline testing efforts for CWD and maintain a solid foundation of disease mitigation, the MN DNR is increasing the scope and scale of options available to hunters for the 2022 season regarding getting harvested animals tested.
“Keeping Minnesota’s deer healthy remains a top DNR priority,” DNR Wildlife Section Manager Kelly Straka explains. “The DNR’s commitment to sound surveillance and aggressive management of CWD has not changed — what is different is how we’re accomplishing that form place to place and improving options for hunters to help us with disease surveillance.”
Hunters will have the opportunity to submit samples for testing through taxidermists that are partnered with the DNR or by dropping off deer heads at self-service sampling stations. Hunters will also have the option to utilize mail-in testing kits for removed lymph nodes and DNR-staffed sampling stations. Individuals can also make an appointment at area wildlife offices within CWD zones any time during the deer season.
“We’re encouraging archery and muzzleloader hunters in CWD zones to use one of the alternative methods available to get their deer tested,” Straka mentions. “We’re still rigorously sampling in areas where CWD has been detected and samples form hunter-harvested deer provide critical information about the disease.”
The DNR strongly encourages those participating in the 2022 deer season to be well versed on current CWD strictures in place as they differ area to area. These regulations along with more details regarding CWD can be found here: dnr.state.mn.us.