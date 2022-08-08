Watchful

With many different deer permit areas existing across the state, Minnesota hunters are strongly encouraged to review region-specific CWD laws and testing information depending on where they choose to hunt this season. 

 Submitted | Jay Anderson

Deer hunting is a venerated Minnesota tradition and helps bring in crucial funds for the continued management of natural resources found throughout the state.



