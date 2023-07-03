ON THE JOB

Don Bajumpaa, watershed coordinator for Otter Tail and Wadena Counties

 Submitted

The West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District is advising rural residents around the county that if they rely on private wells for their drinking water supply, they should test for nitrates on a regular basis.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?