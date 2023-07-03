The West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District is advising rural residents around the county that if they rely on private wells for their drinking water supply, they should test for nitrates on a regular basis.
According to the agency, in 2017 the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) targeted several townships in the county for nitrate testing. Final results of this testing showed 2.5% of the wells tested were above the drinking water standard. Greater than 5% of the wells tested in Perham, Otter Tail, Compton, Inman, Clitherall, Elmo and Woodside, were above the drinking water standard. Greater than 10% of the wells tested in Parkers Prairie township exceeded the drinking water standard.
Don Bajumpaa, watershed coordinator for Otter Tail and Wadena Counties, said they will test water for anyone in the county who has concerns.
“I would encourage anyone who has never had their well tested for nitrates to do so. I would especially like people that have had their wells tested that did have a higher reading to also have their wells tested again so that you follow up to see if it’s going up or down,” said Bajumpaa.
Bajumpaa said what will happen at the clinic is they will run their water sample through a nitrate testing machine.
“The Minnesota state standard says if it’s below 10 it is safe. If it’s elevated above 10 then we’d be looking at encouraging the landowner to perhaps consider an alternative source. Maybe look at doing some treatment. Pre-treatment before drinking or using. We might also start looking at what could be the cause of the elevated nitrate levels in the groundwater,” added Bajumpaa
Bajumpaa said even some of the lower numbers can start to indicate that there may be a problem sometimes.
“Generally as a rule, they say if you have to get your water tested and starts coming in over three, there’s usually some factor causing it that not natural to the elevated level,” said Bajumpaa
Private well owners are encouraged to participate at one of three free nitrate testing clinics in July.
Clinic dates are:
- Jul. 20 at the West Otter Tail County Fair (County fair booth) from noon to 3 p.m.
- Jul. 21 at the East Otter Tail County Fair (County fair booth) from noon to 3 p.m.
- Jul. 31, 2023 at the Ottertail City Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinics will be conducted by the East and West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Nitrates are the most common contaminants in Minnesota’s groundwater, and a significant number of the state’s wells have high nitrate levels.
The agency said in 2011, MDA found that over 10% of private wells tested across the state had nitrate levels above the safe drinking water standard.exceeded the drinking water standard.
Bajumpaa added if a landowner would like to know more about the nitrate level in your well, to please bring at least one-half cup of water in either a clean plastic or glass container or Ziploc-type bag to the nitrate testing clinic.
They advise that to get a good sample, to allow the water to run five to ten minutes before filling the bag. Landowners with a distillrator, reverse osmosis or other nitrate removal systems should take two water samples one before and one after the treatment process. This will determine if the nitrate removal system is working. Homeowners with just a water softener need to take one sample, either before or after the water passes through the water softener. Only water from private wells will be tested, water from lakes and rivers will not be tested. Samples should be taken no more than 24 hours before the clinic, and they must be kept cool.
In addition, to ensure accuracy, homeowners should mark the bags with their name, phone number and a well identification number if more than one well is sampled.
The agency said the process only usually takes less than five minutes and results are given directly to the homeowner. If the nitrate level in a sample is elevated, clinic staff can refer the homeowner to certified labs that will retest the water. For more information on the clinic, contact Don Bajumpaa, 218-228-2383 or Kristie Williams, 218-998-5300.