Jason Schuetzle, building official with the city of Fergus Falls, was born, baptized, raised, confirmed, graduated, married, and has raised his family in the great community. Throughout his career he has worked throughout the Upper Midwest and is proud to work with the best developers, contractors and designers in this area.
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: 4 ½ years
Q: What are your job duties?
A: As the city building official, I provide overall management and administration for ensuring compliance with the state of Minnesota building and city adopted building codes, as applicable. I am responsible for the review of construction documents as they pertain to building code compliance, issuing permits, building inspection, code enforcement and coordinating activities, and serving as the technical expert with other city staff, builders, architects, engineers, contractors, homeowners, outside agencies or others as necessary. I also supervise other staff to ensure accuracy and consistency of building processes, transactions, and reporting or record keeping.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: Issue building permits, construction trades permits, fire sprinkler, fire alarm, life safety permits, and other similar permits as assigned.
• Perform inspections for life and safety compliance.
• Establish and maintain great customer service standards by ensuring that customers receive timely assistance and accurate information.
• Provide information, professional advice, and assistance for individuals, departments, groups, or the general public on building and development construction issues.
• Help the public and other city officials on code-related building and site accessibility rules and regulations.
• Confer with other departments, such as engineering, fire, planning and zoning on issues relating to various code interpretation, plan review, permit issuance, filed inspections, fee collections, and other administrative matters.
• Participate in meetings with builders and homeowners to gain feedback and to provide information regarding plan review, permit processing, field inspections, and issuance of certificates of occupancy.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Getting a call to investigate a building project or mechanical installation gone wrong. The story always begins the same, “I knew a guy or I know a guy who knows a guy who can do it cheap,” it shatters my teeth every time! In these cases, I find that there is no permit, licensed, insured or bonded contractor, who has done the work, which is usually done as a side job (red flag). Unfortunately, the majority of these homeowners have lost all of their investment in the project. Without a permit and inspections, their only option is to take civil action against the person whom they have hired, which will have more out of pocket cost and the realization that they still have an unfinished or a hazardous situation that will still need attending to and multiplying cost to their project. It is very difficult and hurts greatly to hear, see their pain, tears, and anger letting them know, that without a permit, the state of Minnesota will only take action against the individual who was doing the work.
Q
: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A
: Knowing that the city of Fergus Falls and surrounding area has some the greatest developers, contractors and designers that I have had the pleasure of working with over my 24 ½ years in the construction field. My previous employment was in plumbing and pipefitting (steam and ammonia), which allowed me to work in various cities and states throughout the Upper Midwest. Giving the privilege to experience many different levels of construction with a variety of different architects, engineers, tradesmen and women over the years. Allowing me to say that we are privileged to have some of the great ones in our community.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: My wife and I, along with our two boys, Blake and Blayne, enjoy downhill skiing, snowmobiling, being at the lake, golfing, and getting together with family and friends.
