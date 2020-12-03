Andrew Bremseth, Fergus Falls city administrator and resident of Fergus Falls, helps balance the evolution of the city while keeping it’s best interests in mind. He strives for continuous improvement for the community and enjoys improving the lives of Fergus Falls residents. The Daily Journal spoke with Bremseth about his job duties and what the most enjoyable part of his job is.
Q: How long have you been at the job?
A: Just short of five years.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: I am responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the city. This includes ensuring the directives of the City Council are met and that city services are provided in an efficient, cost-effective and safe manner.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: There is no routine, which is one of the best parts of the job. Between meetings with staff, residents, community partners and council members, no two days are the same. We are always exploring ways to improve delivery and service, but many times our days change as we are reacting to the needs of community residents.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: There are a lot of stakeholders in city government and constantly balancing competing interests and ideas can become challenging.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: The fact that we can directly impact and improve the lives of residents is motivating and enjoyable. We have a great team at the city that is completely dedicated to continuously improving our community and I enjoy working alongside them. I have complete faith in their abilities, which allows us to focus our energy and efforts on the residents of the community.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: I like to spend time with family and friends, hunting, being outdoors, traveling, and my favorite thing to do is spend time with my yellow lab and newborn son!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.