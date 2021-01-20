Kirby Anderson has served on the Fergus Falls school board as treasurer for the past two years. With another two ahead of him, he looks forward to interacting with students, their parents, and school staff; judging a pie-making contest isn’t a bad perk, either!
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: Two years.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: The school board meets a couple of times each month. In addition, each of us regularly attend assigned committee and planning meetings. As treasurer, I review the monthly bills and deposits and have financial reporting and controls oversight.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: Besides the organized meetings, I review and respond to emails daily. I also make a point of stopping into each of our school buildings to visit with students and staff a few times each month. I really enjoy attending the many school activities, whether it be band concerts, athletic contests/practices, homecoming parades, or even working as a judge for the annual ALC pie-making contest.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Most years it would be budgeting. But this year has been a challenge balancing in-person learning with the hybrid and distance options.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: Visiting informally with students, parents, teachers, support staff and administrators.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: I love to play guitar and enjoy outdoor activities - hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycling and above all, being a good grandpa to our wonderful grandchildren.
