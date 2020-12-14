Krista Hagberg is nearing the halfways point in her term as Fergus Falls City Council representative for Ward 1. She enjoys representing the people of Ward 1 in addition to her regular day job and spending time outdoors with her family. Now that she has a glue gun in hand, all can see where her imagination takes her!
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: This December ends my second year of my elected four-year term.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: There are so many, but our main duties as a council member are to voice the needs of the residents, communicate policies and programs to constituents, and to represent the city to other organizations and government stakeholders.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: I couldn’t put a list of regular tasks down on paper … it’s always new and different. It can come in the form of a personal conversation, a call, a text or an email. There are assigned committees we all serve on within the council and we are always able to ask for meetings with city staff to discuss concerns of the residents or ask them questions we have ourselves.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Talking with disgruntled citizens and being held responsible for things that are not in the realm of the council’s or city’s control, while still making sure I am doing my best to meet the constituent’s demands.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: Getting to work alongside the amazing staff at City Hall, Greater Fergus Falls, and the departments and agencies that help keep our city safe and thriving.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: We love being outdoors — camping, skiing, playing hockey, skating, hiking, you name it. I am about the least crafty person on the planet, but my friend Sara did just gift me my first-ever hot glue gun, so we’ll see how that goes … or how much damage I cause with it! Ha!
