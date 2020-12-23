An avid bicyclist and family man, Tom Rufer is nearing the beginning of his next four-year term as Fergus Falls Ward 2’s City Council Member. With the goal of making Fergus Falls a great place to live for generations to come, Rufer accepts the challenges and rewards of his duties with a smile and a sense of humor.
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: My first term started in January of 2016. I was recently fortunate enough to have earned reelection, so I am fortunate to be able to serve the city and the residents of Ward 2 for another four years.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: They can vary greatly. Aside from attending council meetings, Committee of the Whole meetings, Port Authority meetings, and various work sessions, I have many other responsibilities. I meet regularly with the Mayor, our City Administrator, our Finance Director, and, individually, with other council members to stay up to speed. I also field calls from my residents, business owners, and other community leaders, which usually turn into follow-up calls or physically distanced meetings.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: Every day is different. Some are very quiet, some not so much.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Running for reelection during a very uncertain time, and also a time when division was rife in the electorate, was very challenging. Also, being responsible for making decisions that will affect our city and our future can be a heavy load sometimes.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: Being a part of decisions and working on initiatives that will make our city a better place for generations to come. Also getting to work with our wonderful and highly competent city staff!
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: I am hooked on bicycling year-round on my road and fat-tire bikes, skating with my family and tinkering on my “honey-do” list.
