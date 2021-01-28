Fergus Falls resident Matthew Lemke has a long-standing history serving on the ISD No. 544 School Board. With the opinion that graduation is the “Super Bowl” for district students, Lemke looks forward to the event each year.
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: Twenty years.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: Advocate for funding and resources to state legislators. This happens by helping set the agenda for MREA, MSBA, talking with elected officials, and collaborating with other districts about common issues facing regional centers, and other rural school districts.
The legal side of governing as a school board member is to set a vision, establish a structure which includes advocating for students and families, hiring and evaluating a superintendent, monitor and use data to help evaluate progress towards district goals, set policy, and conduct business in a responsible manner.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: There really is not a normal daily routine for a school board member. I usually attend two regular school board meetings a month, attend other committee meetings, review Minnesota school news clippings from MSBA, work with MSBA and MREA advocating for our school district at a state level. Also receiving parent concerns and questions about the school district.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Budget cuts – because it affects opportunities for students and letting go of valuable staff.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: Graduation is the most enjoyable part of being on the school board. I truly believe it is our Super Bowl for K-12 education.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: Going to sporting events, fishing, reading and spending time with family and friends.
