With 20 years of experience in the finance industry, Stephen Vigesaa has been an active member of the school board for six years. With a love for some of the “nerdy” things in life, Vigesaa’s interests in technology and board games have involved him in some entertaining productions of various types.
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: Four years, started my second four-year term this year.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: School board members are in charge of writing/review school district policy and overseeing the superintendent.
Q. What is your daily routine?
A: There isn’t a daily routine; however, I put about 20 hours a month into my board member duties. This includes attending official meetings/work sessions, various committee meetings and spending time researching and preparing for those meetings. Occasionally parents or staff will call me with questions or to raise an issue, so I make sure to listen and help them as much as I can.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: It’s not easy to make everyone happy, something that was evident during the pandemic. So, decisions have to be made in order of priority: What is best for our students’ safety and education, followed by staff needs and then district needs. Sometimes what is good for students isn’t as favorable for the other two groups.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: I like being “in the room where it happens.” I feel honored and privileged to be entrusted to help make decisions and provide input that affects all of our students’ education because I, along with my fellow board members, want every student to succeed. So, we get to serve our community one of the best ways possible — by helping the future generation leave our school district ready for success in their adult lives.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A:I am the sound engineer for the local Flyover Logic Podcast, I play guitar and other instruments, I’ve acted in a few productions for A Center for the Arts, I love nerdy board games and I’ve become obsessed with smart home tech which causes the rest of my family to collectively roll their eyes after I’ve triumphantly turned something on/off with my voice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.