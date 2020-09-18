Tara Bakken

For Otter Tail County administrative specialist and board secretary Tara Bakken, variety is the spice of life. Her daily duties are ever changing and the fast-pace work environment is a thrill. We spoke with the 29-year-old about what is difficult about her job, the most enjoyable aspects and what her job duties are.

Q: How long have you been in the job? 

A: A year and four months in my current position. I previously worked in the assessor’s office as an administrative assistant for eight months before I took on my new role.

Q: What are your job duties? 

A: I prepare and distribute county board agenda and minutes, maintain the board of commissioners website, assist with the hiring process for the county and assist with other duties within the office.

Q: What is your daily routine? 

A: Every day is different! I love the variety and the fast-pace environment.

Q: What is the most difficult part of your job? 

A: There is so much to know and things are constantly changing, so it’s really important to stay up to date with information and statutes.

Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job? 

A: I am very passionate about my role within the county and have really enjoyed the education I have received within my duties associated with the county board. In the past year I have learned so much and have developed relationships with many.

Q: What are your hobbies outside of work? 

A: Hunting, fishing, spending time with my husband and three beautiful children, reading, camping and shopping!

