For Otter Tail County administrative specialist and board secretary Tara Bakken, variety is the spice of life. Her daily duties are ever changing and the fast-pace work environment is a thrill. We spoke with the 29-year-old about what is difficult about her job, the most enjoyable aspects and what her job duties are.
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: A year and four months in my current position. I previously worked in the assessor’s office as an administrative assistant for eight months before I took on my new role.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: I prepare and distribute county board agenda and minutes, maintain the board of commissioners website, assist with the hiring process for the county and assist with other duties within the office.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: Every day is different! I love the variety and the fast-pace environment.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: There is so much to know and things are constantly changing, so it’s really important to stay up to date with information and statutes.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: I am very passionate about my role within the county and have really enjoyed the education I have received within my duties associated with the county board. In the past year I have learned so much and have developed relationships with many.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: Hunting, fishing, spending time with my husband and three beautiful children, reading, camping and shopping!
