In his seventh year as Pelican Rapids mayor, Brent E. Frazier enjoys advocating for his community by extending friendly sentiment both in his role as mayor and in his personal life.
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: Six years.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: • Oversee and lead twice a month City Council meetings.
Work with city staff on the planning and development of city projects.
Represent the city of Pelican Rapids at formal and informal functions and events.
Correspond with state legislators, the League of Minnesota Cities and state of Minnesota agencies.
Sign legal documents that require my signature as a representative for the city of Pelican Rapids.
Visit with city departments on a routine basis.
Conduct “Conversations with the Mayor” at historic City Hall on the last Wednesday of each month from 10-11 a.m.
Attend in-person and virtual meetings that relate to the functions of city government and the betterment of Pelican Rapids.
Answer phone calls, texts and emails that are directed to me as an elected official.
Brainstorm new ideas and concepts that continue to “showcase” the Pelican Rapids community to residents, visitors and the world beyond.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: I am retired (plus 37 years of working for the city of Pelican Rapids) so have much more time to give to the city and community of Pelican Rapids. I usually visit City Hall on a daily basis (phone in when my schedule is tight with other commitments). I am available on most days to partake in many functions, duties, communications and visits where I am needed to represent the city of Pelican Rapids. My schedule is very flexible so therefore everyday is somewhat different than the last day.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Not being able to help someone with a situation or problem that is out of the city of Pelican Rapids jurisdiction.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: Visiting with residents, visitors to our community, elected officials and state agencies.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: Writing cards and notes to strangers and friends, visiting and dining with others and flower gardening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.