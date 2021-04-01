Residing in Sverdrup Township (rural Underwood) is Underwood school board member and Minnesota School Board Association legislative liaison, Mark Bring. An attorney by day, Bring can be found enjoying coffee over the morning news and enjoying his family and personal time by night.
Q: How long have you been at the job?
A: Two years.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: In addition to serving on the school board, I serve on the school board’s certified and policy committees — where I am one of the school board’s representatives involved in negotiating the master agreement between the school district and the Underwood Education Association, and in establishing administration, staff and student policies, respectively. In addition, I serve on the curriculum committee and am the school district’s Minnesota School Board Association legislative liaison.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: I’m an early riser, and start the day drinking coffee and reading numerous online newspapers. Outside of my service on the school board, I’m employed as a lawyer and director of legislative affairs for Otter Tail Power Company. Most evenings find me getting some exercise, and reading or watching sports.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Understanding the complexities of school financing and the primary sources of federal, state and local revenue.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: Working with my school board colleagues, school administration, teachers and staff — and getting to know our constituents and the students we serve.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: I enjoy running, reading, watching professional and collegiate sports, and attending my children’s school and extracurricular activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.