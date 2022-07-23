I have to say that this year’s Best of Otter Tail County promotion is exceeding expectations in a major way and I have a good reason to say that. We are currently in our third year doing this promotion and each year it has improved, however, this year it is on steroids.
Our first year (2020) we had 1,908 nominations and more than 10 thousand votes. Year two (2021) we saw less nominations (1,321) and five times more votes (57,000). So far for year three we have as of 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon on July 22, 7,737 nominations and you can nominate your favorites through July 30. So I believe the total number of nominations will break eight thousand easily (probably this weekend). Voting does not start until Friday, August 5 and then the race is on. We will need everyone who made nominations to then vote for their favorites. The voting period will go until Sunday, August 28. After that my team here at the Daily Journal will begin the process of planning an awards event to be held at the Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 on Tuesday, September 27. The top three vote getters will be invited to attend the event to find out who the winners are and accept their award as being one of the best.
Note: winners will not know until the night of the event so it is very important to make sure and vote for your favorites starting on August 5. Obviously there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for the Best of Otter Tail County making this a fantastic promotion that we can all participate with!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone