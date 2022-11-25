New opportunities

Art of the Lakes of Battle Lake was recently awarded a grant of $100,000, money they're looking to put towards transforming the former First Lutheran Church/LACC building in town into a rural arts center with the mission to use the arts to build connection, identity and economic growth throughout the surrounding region. 

 Submitted | Molly Johnston

Art of the Lakes in Battle Lake has recently received a $100,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to help develop a creative center that will foster creative expression, a profound sense of community and an increased awareness of area talent.



