Art of the Lakes in Battle Lake has recently received a $100,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to help develop a creative center that will foster creative expression, a profound sense of community and an increased awareness of area talent.
The grants were launched in response to the toll that recent crises in the past two years have had on small communities throughout the United States. The monies are made available to assist regions with limited resources and sparse populations, ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 and are available to communities of 20,000 or fewer and seek to help connect, fund and advocate for ideas and people in rural settings everywhere.
“The last two years of complex crises have taken a toll on leaders across rural Minnesota,” explains Sonja Merrild, director of rural grant making at Blandin Foundation. “In times like this, of great challenge and opportunity, the resilience and fortitude of rural people and places shines through. Yet, we recognize the critical need for more resources to move small communities from where they are to where they want to go.”
The total amount of funding available increased from $1 million to $5.5 million after the foundation’s board approved an additional $3 million in June; an additional $1.5 million was secured from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.
“Rural and Tribal places simply don’t get their fair share of funding and resources,” Merrild continues. “When we see stats like only 5% of philanthropic dollars and 10% of federal small business loan funds go to rural, this creates resource roadblocks to future opportunity. While the leaky pipes intended to bring resources into rural communities need a complete overhaul, Leadership Boost Grants are one way we can spark energy and action toward sustainable rural futures.”
This initiative currently consists of three interested entities: AOL represented by Kristi Kuder, DanceBarn Collective represented by Molly Johnston and owner and developer of the building Bruce Fuhrman of RE/MAX Signature Properties.
The proposed space seeks to reimagine and create two different areas for supporting the various performing, visual, culinary and literary art forms. The first area will be in the form of a collaborative workspace that will be open to youth, adults and entrepreneurs with access to equipment and tools such as 3D printers, laser cutters, heavy-duty sewing machines, a glass fusing kiln, stoves and ovens along with tools for metalworking, fabric printing, papermaking, woodworking and robotics.
Another area will include space for the performing arts such as dance, storytelling, readings and music. The proposed plan also calls for a space dedicated to wellness arts such as tai chi and yoga.
“Options for participating in the arts are conditional due to the rural landscape, Minnesota’s winter climate, and the limited economic resources of many residents living in lakes country,” says Johnston. “The primary focus of this project is to use the arts to stimulate our region’s economy and to create easier access to creative opportunities for our residents.”
“We also have a wealth of talented artists calling Otter Tail County home and their network is another resource upon which we can draw from. As this venue develops, attendees traveling here for these events will help fuel our local economy by eating, sleeping, and enjoying the many excellent restaurants, lodging, and attractions our Lakes Country has to offer,” says Kuder.
Although AOL plans to retain their current gallery location on Lake Street, the funds received through this grant will help the organization furnish the new space and operate the center in its initial months.
“We plan to contribute additional AOL funds to this project, as well as seek additional financial support through donations and fundraising efforts,” Kuder continues. “This will provide us with the ability to establish the foundation for an Arts Center that can meet the current needs of our rural community and provide a blueprint for growth potential as our community’s needs change over time.”
More information regarding the Blandin grants and current AOL initiatives can be found at the following: blandinfoundation.org, artofthelakes.org.