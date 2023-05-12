A local milestone was reached recently.
Park Region’s fiber groundbreaking ceremony celebrated the launch of their 2023 Fergus Falls Area Fiber Grant Project.
To kick off the construction of this project, Park Region hosted the ceremony on May 11.
Key partners attended the event, including officials with the State of Minnesota, Otter Tail County and local townships. These collaborative efforts will be monumental for Park Region to expand broadband access in OTC.
“We are really excited about this opportunity to bring fiber to the local area,” said Dave Bickett, Park Region’s CEO. “Fiber broadband is the new utility driving growth and opportunity. It is an essential component to any vibrant area. We are honored to work with our amazing partners to extend our fiber network. Without their help and commitment this would not be possible.”
Park Region and partners in 2022 submitted a grant application totaling $8.4 million to expand broadband services around the Fergus Falls area. The infrastructure will span over 270 route miles of fiber and bring with it state-of-the-art technology with speeds up to one gigabits per second.
“This project is over $8 million, and I think it is really important to note that yes, the state has over $3 million invested in you all as a community and organization and partnerships have put in over $5 million,” said Bree Maki, Minnesota’s Office of Broadband Development executive director. “I think that is really what this program really stands to help support that local knowledge and contribution and importance.”
The project is expected to take two years to complete. Once the new infrastructure is fully in place and operational it is expected to boost the region’s economic growth, along with online education, remote working, telehealth services and provide new opportunities for business growth to thrive.
“This infrastructure will help move us into the future,” said Amy Baldwin, OTC’s community development director. “When you look at the county’s long-range goals, this type of investment is highly noted and is important for us to continue our vision into the future as a county.”
The areas that are being reached through this partnership have long needed high-speed internet services. It comes to show that partnerships like these demonstrate the importance of collaboration and community involvement to achieving common goals.
Otter Tail Telcom/Park Region is among 61 other broadband expansion projects around Minnesota set to receive a combined $99.6 million in grants. The funding primarily comes from two sources – half of a $50 million appropriation from the state legislature and another $70 million in federal funding.
The Fergus Falls Area Grant Project is an important addition to the community providing higher broadband speeds to our Fergus Falls area residents. Higher speeds through fiber optics provide greater reliability, enhanced communication with friends and family, better quality streaming services, educational opportunities, and better access to healthcare information and services.