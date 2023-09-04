After a summer of late nights and fun with friends, the thought of going back to school brings mixed emotions to children. Some may be excited to see their friends and to start sports. For others, it can be a time of stress and fear.
Kennedy School Counselor, Devonie Smith said, “Students are always both excited and anxious as they start a new year, especially when they move from one school building to another.” Not knowing who their teacher is or who will be in their class is a source of nerves for younger grades. Older students have their own set of challenges.
Seventh and eighth grade students are learning how to adjust to the idea of moving classrooms throughout the day and a more rigorous workload.
“At KSS, ninth graders begin to learn about the importance of passing classes as they earn credits for the first time that count towards graduation,” Smith explained. “With our new schedule and the built-in Otter Time, we will be working on both SEL and career and college readiness opportunities during the school year.”
The scheduled Otter Time also gives students a designated staff person to go to throughout the year for support.
Transitioning from a summer sleep schedule to a school schedule is an important step in making the year a success. Getting in all meals, especially breakfast, will keep students going throughout the day. With the free meals this year, including a breakfast and a lunch for all students in Minnesota, every student should be able to have balanced meals at least twice a day.
Smith said, “A planner can be really helpful for students to stay organized about any assignment due dates or test dates. A great resource for all high school students and families is the school counseling webpage.”
Having the appropriate supplies needed and outfits picked out for those first weeks could help ease some of the nervousness. Going over classroom numbers and schedule order can be a great tool for older students, along with learning their combination lock code if they have one.
“Create a schedule so the child knows if they are taking the bus or who is picking up, show what activities are planned for the day/week, etc.,” Smith added.
The schools throughout the area are full or adults who are great resources for students. Emailing teachers or counselors and checking out their websites can be helpful for parents to answer some of their concerns and questions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone