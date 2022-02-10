This region is certainly known for its outdoor beauty and pristine, fresh waters. Whether someone enjoys fishing, hiking, canoeing or just lounging by the lake, the natural landscape and gorgeous waters in Otter Tail County (OTC) are hard to beat.
Helping to keep Minnesota’s waters healthy and clean is important for both humans and animals alike. That is one of the reasons why the “Minnesota Conservation Volunteer” magazine, the flagship magazine put out by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, along with the non-profit Wildlife Forever, started a fun, fishy art contest for students in grades K-12.
The contest is designed to encourage kids to discover the interesting, aquatic lives of fish, study different species, find the joy in fishing and learn more about how to keep Minnesota’s rivers, lakes and streams healthy and thriving.
“The Minnesota Fish Art Contest is a fun and creative way for students to learn more about fish and aquatic environments,” said Chris Clayton, editor and chief of “Minnesota Conservation Volunteer” magazine.
Students can choose any fish species that interests them — but some unique species will be considered for additional, special awards. After doing their research, students can then get to work creating their illustration. Students in grades 4-12 must submit a “Fish Essay” that accompanies their artwork.
The first 300 entries will receive a free, 1-year subscription to “Minnesota Conservation Volunteer” magazine.
“‘Minnesota Conservation Volunteer’ is packed with wildlife photos and articles that kids will love. We try to make our content fun and engaging, and I think students—and their guardians—really respond to that,” noted Clayton.
The contest winners will receive additional fun prizes.
