Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is proud to announce that local craft and home decor store, Boss Moms Crafting, has launched Boss Moms Tanning. Boss Moms currently sells a variety of home decor, handmade signs, drinkware, apparel and custom orders. Owner Abby Barry is from Fergus Falls and operates a licensed day care. Always finding enjoyment in crafting, Barry took that passion and turned it into a business. Starting small with a pop-up location and then finding a permanent home next to Sugarbomb’s summer location at 123 E. Lincoln Ave., she has watched a part-time hobby become a fully sustainable business with the opportunity to grow.
Barry said, “I’ve considered opening a tanning salon for some time so when a space opened up next to my retail store, I thought it was the perfect opportunity to test the waters. I’m excited to see where this next chapter takes my team!”
Boss Moms Tanning opened on Aug. 31. These services are available at Boss Moms current location. Customers will be able to get their vitamin D on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays from 2:30-8:00 p.m. Purchase single-use tanning or 10-session packages at a discounted price by stopping at Boss Moms Crafting. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 218-560-1708 or schedule an appointment online. Stay in the know by following @bossmomstanning on Facebook and Instagram.
“Ms. Barry’s new business is indicative of the thriving spirit of entrepreneurship in Fergus Falls. The combination of supportive patrons, a strong business ecosystem, and entrepreneurs with grit and determination are critical to success, and present in her model,” said GFF’s managing director, NeTia Bauman.
