A good cause

Affinity Plus Credit Union's Fergus Fall branch donated six totes to area schools as part of their Plus it Forward initiative, an annual campaign to give back to the local community and make a positive difference where it's needed the most. 

 Submitted | Holly Picchiarini

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union held its tenth annual Plus it Forward Day event on Oct. 10, 2022 which was Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Minnesota. This event, always held on the second Monday in October, gave more than 575 Affinity Plus employees across the state the opportunity to volunteer their time to community organizations and causes that matter the most to them.



