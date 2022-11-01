Affinity Plus Credit Union's Fergus Fall branch donated six totes to area schools as part of their Plus it Forward initiative, an annual campaign to give back to the local community and make a positive difference where it's needed the most.
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union held its tenth annual Plus it Forward Day event on Oct. 10, 2022 which was Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Minnesota. This event, always held on the second Monday in October, gave more than 575 Affinity Plus employees across the state the opportunity to volunteer their time to community organizations and causes that matter the most to them.
“Our branch leaders and Affinity Plus employees are the ones that connect with their community every day. They truly are experts in what would make a difference to people in their branch area,” said Adam Layne, senior community engagement specialist at Affinity Plus. “By allowing our branch leaders to choose how they make an impact, Affinity Plus employees showed their support with a wide variety of activities, including providing winter clothes to a women’s center in Minneapolis, stocking food shelves in Mankato and doing yard work in Bemidji.”
This day of volunteering, started by Affinity Plus CEO Dave Larson, eventually grew into CU Forward Day, a statewide initiative of credit union employees, members and partners coming together to volunteer with local organizations. In 2021, more than 60 credit unions and partnering organizations participated, giving 2,300 employees the chance to volunteer over 10,000 hours.
“Seeing our original idea grow beyond Affinity Plus and take on a life of its own in the Minnesota credit union community has been a wonderful highlight of my career,” said Larson. “As credit unions, we have a responsibility to serve our members and the communities where they -- and our employees -- work and live. What better way to demonstrate that than by coming together in a day of service across the state? It makes me very proud of our industry.”
In addition to volunteer hours, Affinity Plus donated more than $40,000 to local organizations as part of Plus it Forward day 2022.
Holly Picchiarini is the Affinity Plus branch leader in Fergus Falls and described some of the local efforts undertaken to help area schools and other organizations: “This year we focused on meeting needs through our Affinity Plus Foundation – we chose to donate those dollars to the local food shelf, the United Way Backpack Program where we were able to support about 15 children within OTC along with giving to Someplace Safe as well.”
Picchiarini explained that they also assembled six large totes full of school supplies and crucial materials that both students and teachers need throughout the school year: “There are a lot of students, parents and teachers that need supplies. The teachers and administration staff are the frontline and we wanted to say thank you with the totes.”
“This was our 10th year doing this event – it’s a really fun day and lots of people look forward to it,” Picchiarini commented.
