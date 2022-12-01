What would be your ideal position?
If you have some spare time and would like to make a difference in city government, your time has arrived. There are many open vacancies on various boards and commissions that usually only have a two year term.
Assistant to the City Administrator, Lynne Olson, said they are seeking applications right now, but the biggest caveat is they would like to see residents with some type of comparable skill that would fit well with the specific board or committee they would be interested in applying for, as well as taking a look at the meeting times and making sure it is feasible with their schedules.
The Public Arts Commission lists their vision statement as educating residents about art, aspiring to continue to be recognized nationally as a city that develops and supports arts and artists, working toward developing a dedicated revenue stream.
Over the years, Fergus Falls has become a very active bicycle and pedestrian focused community and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee has become an important board.
The Heritage Preservation Committee is a city council appointed committee formed in 1974 to make recommendations on the preservation of buildings, lands, areas or districts which are of historic significance.
The Human Rights Committee strives to protect human rights for all people, and helps empower people to realize their rights through education, advocacy and community engagement.
The Library Board is a very important board, responsible for the management and operation of the city’s public library system, which includes the establishment of rules and regulations, supervising finances and making recommendations for improvements.
The Natural Resources Advisory Board is in the process of being added to City Code as an official City commission.
Another very important board is the Parks & Recreation Board, which is responsible for the management and operation of all public parks in the city as well as recreational facilities and programs.
The Planning Commission advises the city council on future projects and physical development of the city. The Commission conducts studies and investigations and makes reports and recommendations on matters affecting zoning, platting and public information.
Last but not least, the Charter Commission’s function is to continue to study the charter and local government. The commission is required by law to meet at least once each calendar year. Contrary to other boards and committees, appointments to the commission are for staggered four year terms.
“Our biggest thing right now is we just need people that are interested in helping the city. We need them to step up and fill out some applications for these boards and commissions,” said Olson.
Descriptions of the various boards and commissions are found on the city website: https://www.ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/government/boards-commissions. Applications are due on Dec. 14.